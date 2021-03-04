Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.70

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.70 and traded as high as C$20.52. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$20.22, with a volume of 190,234 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D.UN shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.70.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

