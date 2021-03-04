Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 230.4% from the January 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $180.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.26. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $83.54 and a 1-year high of $199.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

