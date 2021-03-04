Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $131.05 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.55.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

