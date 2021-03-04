Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,680,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,618,000 after buying an additional 821,795 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,153,000 after buying an additional 194,495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,609,000 after buying an additional 134,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,763,000 after buying an additional 97,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $43.67.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

OZK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

