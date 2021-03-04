UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VLEEY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Valeo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Valeo has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

