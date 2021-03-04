Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 19.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 820.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 259,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 231,581 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.31 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

