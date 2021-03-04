Keybank National Association OH Purchases 3,034 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

KL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

KL stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. On average, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

