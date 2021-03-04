Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $112.22 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,138,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 139,913 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $112,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $44.61 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

