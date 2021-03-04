Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $123,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,818,000 after acquiring an additional 934,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,222,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 626,315 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,893,000 after buying an additional 228,223 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,114,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,433,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,775,000 after buying an additional 81,810 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTRG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

