Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,171 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.23% of Camden Property Trust worth $120,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 530,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 98,687 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 595,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,519,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $115.03.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.