Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $161,000 in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 4,320.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668,188 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 3,503.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,473,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,303 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,949,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,388,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

EAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,990,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 20,873,731 shares of company stock valued at $223,048,238 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $11.52 on Thursday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

