Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. KBC Group NV raised its position in Atmos Energy by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

NYSE:ATO opened at $88.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $113.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.