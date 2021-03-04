Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $283,000 Investment in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Crane by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,548,000 after buying an additional 179,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,752,000 after buying an additional 38,262 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Crane by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crane from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CR stock opened at $88.81 on Thursday. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $89.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 233.72 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average of $67.15.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

