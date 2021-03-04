Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,601 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,043 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.49% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $19,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $293,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,165 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $47.21 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

In related news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,847.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,794. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

