Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Sells $226,700.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,998.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 262.06 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,546,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HALO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

