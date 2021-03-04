Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $426.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $423.00 to $426.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.06.

PANW stock opened at $343.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.57. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of -110.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $40,140,761.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,195 shares of company stock worth $45,945,635 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

