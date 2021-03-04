MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Barclays

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $75.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.85.

MTZ opened at $89.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $92.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,115 shares of company stock worth $4,733,580. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 250.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 194.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 13.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at $154,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

