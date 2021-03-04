Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) VP Sells $80,909.94 in Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VAC opened at $168.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.38. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $179.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,248,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,412,000 after purchasing an additional 254,917 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAC. Truist increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

