Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,900 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,759 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $115.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average of $113.30. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $131.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

