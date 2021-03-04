Duality Advisers LP Trims Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In related news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $108.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.61 and its 200-day moving average is $100.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

