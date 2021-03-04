Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 121 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW stock opened at $222.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $232.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.10.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLTW. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

