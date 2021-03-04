Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.64.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $175.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.08 and its 200 day moving average is $152.81. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

