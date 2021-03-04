Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lucira Health, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lucira Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lucira Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Lucira Health stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Lucira Health has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 3,461,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,849,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It has developed a testing platform that produces COVID-19 single-use test kit with molecular accuracy. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc in January 2020.

