International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF stock opened at $131.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $143.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.48.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

