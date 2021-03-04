Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains GP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.18.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SL Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 29,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.