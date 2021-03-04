Cango (NYSE:CANG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Cango alerts:

Shares of Cango stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. Cango has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cango by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Cango during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cango during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.