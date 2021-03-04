JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
IHG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.
Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $75.20.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
