JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IHG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $75.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after buying an additional 115,089 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

