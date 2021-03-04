Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.
Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02.
Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $40.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000.
Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.