Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $40.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

