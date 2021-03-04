Duality Advisers LP Invests $262,000 in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 6,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $1,575,040.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,919.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.03, for a total value of $2,620,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 916,941 shares of company stock worth $253,692,785. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $288.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.54 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.47. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.11.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

