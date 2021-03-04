1,305 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 55.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

Accenture stock opened at $254.18 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.33. The company has a market cap of $167.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

