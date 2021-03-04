Duality Advisers LP Sells 13,725 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,725 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 15,946.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,165 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after acquiring an additional 812,811 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 231.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,498,000 after acquiring an additional 766,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $34,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Dolan purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $118,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Shares of FAST opened at $46.45 on Thursday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

