SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SeaSpine in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $502.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.24.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,317,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 149.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 487.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 50.1% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 440,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 147,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

