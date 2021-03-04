Insider Buying: Navigator Global Investments Limited (NGI.AX) (ASX:NGI) Insider Buys 6,450 Shares of Stock

Navigator Global Investments Limited (NGI.AX) (ASX:NGI) insider Nicola Grenham acquired 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.84 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of A$11,893.80 ($8,495.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.30.

Get Navigator Global Investments Limited (NGI.AX) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Navigator Global Investments Limited (NGI.AX)’s payout ratio is presently 144.58%.

HFA Holdings Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. HFA Holdings is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Global Investments Limited (NGI.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator Global Investments Limited (NGI.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.