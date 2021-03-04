Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 17.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,505 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 181.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

