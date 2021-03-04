Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €165.38 ($194.56).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BC8. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 26th. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €156.60 ($184.24) on Thursday. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a twelve month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €170.23 and its 200 day moving average price is €170.14.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

