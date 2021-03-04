Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $983.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,757,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,171,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 25.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 74.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 395,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 168,262 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

