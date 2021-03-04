CI Investments Inc. Acquires 267 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 3,729.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,216 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 696.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 86,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $435,120.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average is $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $70.68.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

