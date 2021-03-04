Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €74.22 ($87.32).

Shares of Krones stock opened at €68.70 ($80.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -158.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of €71.06 and a 200 day moving average of €61.33. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a fifty-two week high of €78.35 ($92.18).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

