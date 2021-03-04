Euronext (EPA:ENX) PT Set at €118.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Euronext (EPA:ENX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Euronext and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Euronext and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Euronext and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €103.38 ($121.62).

Shares of Euronext stock opened at €84.95 ($99.94) on Wednesday. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a fifty-two week high of €61.35 ($72.18). The business’s fifty day moving average is €92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €94.23.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

