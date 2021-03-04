Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of CVE BSR opened at C$1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$256.93 million and a P/E ratio of -6.81. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.99 and a 52-week high of C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.96.
About Bluestone Resources
