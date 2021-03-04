Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE BSR opened at C$1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$256.93 million and a P/E ratio of -6.81. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.99 and a 52-week high of C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.96.

Get Bluestone Resources alerts:

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.