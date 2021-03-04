Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Graco by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Graco by 521.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GGG opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $76.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $976,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,310 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

