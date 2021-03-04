CI Investments Inc. Sells 6,300 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.74.

NYSE TRGP opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

