Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Position Increased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC opened at $90.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.