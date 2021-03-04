Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000.

PHT stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%.

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

