Fiera Capital Corp Makes New $263,000 Investment in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,239,000 after purchasing an additional 687,805 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $12,971,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $6,804,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,061,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.00. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $84.14.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

