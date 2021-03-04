Fiera Capital Corp Has $322,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Chubb by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 206,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Chubb by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 10,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,815 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $167.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $171.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.11 and a 200-day moving average of $141.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

