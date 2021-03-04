Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,152,000 after buying an additional 854,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,181,000 after purchasing an additional 791,268 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 521,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,370,000 after purchasing an additional 731,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.78 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

