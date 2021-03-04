Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.25

Shares of Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.25 and traded as high as $17.43. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 11,780 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. Spark New Zealand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.60%.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

