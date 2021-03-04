Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $202.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist restated a buy rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.85.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $158.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,004,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

