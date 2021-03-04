NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetApp from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NetApp from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

